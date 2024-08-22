Archana Kamath Quits Table Tennis For Academics After Historic Olympic Run

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) India's top paddler, Archana Kamath, has quit table to pursue her passion for academics. The 24-year-old Olympian, who was a key member of India's history-making women's team at the Paris Olympics, said that her decision was driven solely by her love for studying.

“If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn't in any way a decision,” she told The Indian Express from Michigan, where she is currently studying.

Kamath was instrumental in helping India's team reach the quarterfinals in Paris, a milestone for Indian table tennis. Despite a tough loss to Germany, Kamath was the lone bright spot, securing a victory against the higher-ranked Xiaona Shan.

Kamath's exit raised questions about the financial viability of pursuing table tennis in India, but she clarified that financial concerns played no role in her decision.

"I have had a wonderful 15 years with table tennis, and there is no greater honour than getting an opportunity to give my best for my country," Kamath told The Indian Express. "The last thing I want to do is pull people away from table tennis. It is an amazing sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time and my love for it continues."

She emphasised the extensive support she received throughout her career, acknowledging organisations like OGQ, TOPS, and Indian Oil for backing her journey.“I neither have the right nor inclination to complain on that front – doing so would be extremely unfair to the athletes who have really struggled for want of support,” she said.