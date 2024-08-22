Issuance Of Shura Council Internal Regulations Law Marks New Phase In Its Work: Speaker

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim said that the new Shura Council internal regulations law recently published in the official gazette, marks the beginning of a new phase in the council's work, in terms of enhancing the council's oversight and legislative functions.

The Speaker told QNA that the internal regulations law outlines the framework for the council's operations, defines the roles of committees and members concerning requests for public discussions and proposals, sets out how to coordinate with the government, and the implementation of decisions per the constitution and related laws such as those of the Shura Council law and elections.

The Speaker of the Shura Council added that the internal regulations keep up with Qatar's legislative work development, especially since it includes many provisions that meet the expectations of all council members in pursuit of fulfilling citizens' aspirations and achieving the country's supreme interests under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He affirmed that the council would continue its diligent efforts towards achieving the national development goals, advancing the country's prosperity through the council's oversight and legislative roles, and through putting forth proposals that address the citizens' concerns and meet their aspirations in collaborative and complementary efforts with the esteemed government.

The Speaker of the Shura Council highlighted the collaborative and complementary relationship between the legislative and executive branches within the context of Qatar's unique community and distinguished cultural heritage, which respects and values the principle of shura as an inherent part of the governance system that goes back to the times of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

He pointed out that the directives of H H the Amir serve as the council's guiding light, motivating it to strive further to achieve the goals aimed at fulfilling citizens' aspirations and achieving development and prosperity.

For his part, Secretary General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud told QNA that the council's internal regulations hold significant importance due to the provisions defining the internal system and workflow of the Shura Council. He noted that the regulations are comprehensive and aligned with the requirements of legislative work in the country.

Al Mahmoud highlighted that the issuance of the internal regulations law represents a new phase for the Shura Council, meeting the requirements of the current and upcoming phases. He pointed out that the regulations define the council's competencies, legislative work procedures, mechanisms for cooperation with the esteemed government, as well as internal work procedures, including the management of council sessions and its permanent committees. He also expressed confidence in the council's success in achieving further accomplishments aimed at serving citizens and addressing their urgent issues in a way that achieved the country's comprehensive development.

The Shura Council Secretary-General also said that the council's internal regulations consist of 244 articles divided into eight chapters, covering general provisions, defining the roles of the council's main bodies, and rules for holding regular and extraordinary sessions. Al Mahmoud noted that the regulations also define the role of the council's General Secretariat in overseeing all administrative units, distributing work among them, and other assigned competencies.

The Shura Council had approved the draft internal regulations, prepared by a special committee within the council, during its session held on June 14, 2023, after discussing it over three consecutive general sessions, two of which were extraordinary.