Igus India Strengthens Its Presence With Major Expansion Inaugurates 92,000 Sq Ft Manufacturing Plant In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a strategic move to fortify its footprint in the Indian market, Igus, a global leader in motion plastics, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art, 92,000 sq ft in Mandur near Budigere in Bengaluru. This development marks a significant milestone for Igus India, as it prepares to focus on new divisions dedicated to the and sectors, areas poised for substantial growth. The expansion is part of Igus's long-term strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and support its extensive customer base in India.



Igus India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the German-based Igus GmbH, has been a major player in the motion plastics industry since its establishment as a subsidiary in 2000. With over 19,000 customers in India, Igus India has built a robust presence. The company boasts an extensive catalogue of 125,000 parts, which can be used for innumerable customer demand-based assemblies done locally. On an average over 200 new products are introduced annually, underlining its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.



The new Bengaluru facility represents a substantial investment of over ?100 crores (approximately 12 million euros), underscoring igus's commitment to the Indian market. The financial allocation includes ?20 crores for setting up the factory, ?40 crores for advanced injection moulding machines, and ?20 crores for the manufacturing process. The plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to meet the high standards of motion plastics production, ensuring that Igus India continues to deliver world-class products to its customers. We are still also on a look out for purchasing own land.



Deepak Paul, Managing Director of Igus India, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion, stating,“The Indian market presents tremendous potential for Igus, as demonstrated by our continued growth and investment here. Our objective is to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions not only to our customers in India but also on a global scale. Igus's global focus on cost-sensitive and sustainable solutions, encapsulated in our motto 'Tech up, cost down,' is perfectly aligned with the Indian approach to technology and innovation. This alignment has been a key driver of our significant growth in the country. As we look forward, our plans include expanding beyond Bengaluru, with logistics and assembly centers set to be established in Pune, Gurugram, and Noida.”



Igus India is currently the 6th largest subsidiary among Igus's 38 global subsidiaries, a position that reflects its strong performance and growth potential. Over the past two years, Igus India has doubled its market growth, with revenue figures climbing from ?199 crores to ?313 crores. The company expects this upward

trajectory to continue, projecting a revenue of ?340 crores for 2024. Additionally, Igus India has invested in a clean room testing facility in Germany and plans to establish a similar setup in India, further enhancing its product development and quality assurance capabilities.



Santhosh Jacob, Country Manager and Director of Igus India, added,“Technology and innovation are at the core of everything we do at Igus. With a catalogue of 125,000 parts and 247 new products introduced this year, we are constantly inspired by our customers' needs to push the boundaries of what is possible. Our ongoing expansion of the motion plastics product world, coupled with the integration of digitalization and AI, is a testament to our long-term corporate strategy. We are making significant progress in embedding digitalization as a key technology at Igus, which will play a crucial role in our future growth and success.”



Talking about Igus' focus on sustainability and commitment to the environment, Igus will focus on the emerging semicon and renewable energy businesses by investing on people, and participating in Industry specific shows with the presence of Industry specialists from Germany.



About Igus:

igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These lubrication-free, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1,15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, e.g. for ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains - and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste Know more please log on to:



