Number Of COVID-19 Patients In S Korea Shows Signs Of Abating

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 22 (IANS) The number of patients hospitalised for showed signs of abating, authorities said on Thursday.

Although the weekly number of COVID-19 inpatients grew last week, the growth rate of hospitalisation plunged, according to the Korea Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap news agency reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients in 220 hospitals last week came to 1,444, up 5.7 per cent from a week earlier, the KDCA said.

That compared with 1,366 patients in the second week of this month, up 55.2 per cent from a week earlier, and 880 patients in the first week, up 85.7 per cent from a week ago.

"Considering the current trend, the number of infections is expected to decrease after this week or the next," KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said during a meeting with related government agencies.

Jee added that the number of infections this week, previously estimated at 350,000, would likely be "smaller than anticipated."

The KDCA also announced that it has completed the purchase of 260,000 doses of COVID-19 treatments using a reserve fund of 326.8 billion won (US$244.8 million), with 177,000 doses set to be available at local pharmacies starting Monday next week.

The KDCA also announced that it has completed the purchase of 260,000 doses of COVID-19 treatments using a reserve fund of 326.8 billion won (US$244.8 million), with 177,000 doses set to be available at local pharmacies starting Monday next week.

To prevent the spread of the virus among students, the government has issued guidelines to schools ahead of the new semester, including requiring students to take leave if they exhibit severe COVID-19 symptoms.

South Korea remains vigilant and in good spirits but it can always look back and realise that it can never be too vigilant.