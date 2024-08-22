Celebrate Malaysian Independence Day At My Square With A Feast And Exciting Cultural Festivities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Recognising Malaysia's 67th Independence Day, guests are invited to indulge in Oriental excellence while tucking into the best of Malaysian cuisine for just AED129 per person this August 30th



Dubai, UAE (August 2024): Prepare to savour the indulgent flavours of Asia at My Square this upcoming Hari Merdeka, otherwise known as Malaysian Independence Day. The welcoming bistro-style restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay will be pulling out all the stops to host a special evening of celebration in honour of this historic occasion. Taking place on Friday, August 30th, from 7 PM to 10:30 PM, guests can look forward to an immersive cultural experience filled with food, fun, and the lively spirit of Malaysia.



To mark the 67th anniversary of independence for this cultured nation, My Square will be transformed into a vibrant scene adorned with Malaysian flags and engaging dcor, creating a truly festive and inviting atmosphere. Guests can anticipate a live countdown together marking the midnight clock countdown adjacent to local Malaysia time, recreating the historic lighting ceremony that first celebrated the nation's independence way back in 1957. As a tribute to this historic moment, the venue will also host an exciting voucher giveaway where diners can take home some exciting rewards.



The talented chefs will be on hand crafting some mouthwatering delights with the highlight of the evening being a lavish buffet brimming with authentic Malaysian delicacies, meticulously prepared by My Square's own Executive Chef, Chef Rene Johari. Known for his culinary expertise, Chef Rene will deliver a colourful feast that captures the essence of Malaysia with a perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and smoky flavours. Tantalise your taste buds with an array of vibrant heritage dishes including satays, roti jala, nasi lemak, beef rendang, lontong sayur, and indulgent desserts like cendol and durian cakes, all crafted to transport the authentic taste of Malaysia to Dubai.



The celebrations don't stop there as guests can look forward to a lively evening filled with cultural activities that pay homage to Malaysia's eclectic heritage and enduring spirit of unity. From the warmth of the dcor to the richness of the food and the joyous energy of the attendees, My Square promises an unforgettable celebration of Malaysia's national day.



With all this available for just AED129 per person, including a wide selection of soft beverages, this is the perfect opportunity to let the magic of Malaysia take you on a journey through its rich history and diverse culture.



Don't miss out and book your table today by contacting +971 55 314 7523 or emailing ....



When: Friday, August 30th from 7pm to 10:30pm



Offer: Unlimited Malaysian cuisine and soft beverages



Price: AED129 per person



