'Even If Harry Begged...': Royal Family Won't Accept Duke Of Sussex, Says Insider

Prince Harry has bid a"final goodbye" to royal life in the UK and chances for a possible reunion or return to his homeland are sparse. According to an Irish Mirror report, Prince Harry made his final separation from the Royal Family after making the US his permanent residence. Prince Harry's return for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games in May this year has been considered as his"final goodbye" to royal life.





Amid the tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal family after the release of Duke of Sussex 's memoir 'Spare', there is hardly any possibility of return of Prince Harry to the Royal Family even when King Charles III is dealing with a rigorous cancer.

“Even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out - even if his father King Charle s became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties - whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito. Making the US his primary residence is Harry's final goodbye,” The Mirror quoted royal expert and author Tom Quinn.

Earlier this year, it was disclosed that Prince Harry had changed his permanent residence to the United State from the United Kingdom. Earlier, Buckingham Palace had confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are vacating Frogmore Cottage, a former residence in England.