Name Rapist Who Was Hanged In Two Months: MVA To Maha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has challenged Chief Eknath Shinde's claims and asked him to name the rapist who was purportedly hanged in two months, here on Thursday.

Congress' Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwari, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Party (SP) leaders took umbrage at the Chief Minister's claims in Ratnagiri on Wednesday, while slamming him for spreading falsehoods.

At a function to launch the 'Ladki Bahin' monthly dole scheme, Shinde contended that a rapist who had committed rape four months ago was tried and hanged in two months through the fast-track court.

“It is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra who spread fake narratives, proof of this! An accused in a serious crime like rape was hanged in two months. The CM should tell which accused was hanged in two months during the MahaYuti government,” demanded Wadettiwar.

Alleging that the Chief Minister is a 'suspicious soul' who loves to indulge in black magic, Raut said now he has come up with a false story ostensibly on getting a rapist hanged in two months, while Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde could not even visit the families of the nursery school victims in the Badlapur horror of last week.

“Please tell us who was this rapist... When he was punished and where he was hanged? At Raj Bhavan or Varsha?” asked Raut, referring to the official residences of the Governor and the Chief Minister, both in Malabar Hill.

Slamming the government, Wadettiwar said let alone the rapist, in the past over two years of the MahaYuti government, if any other convict was hanged within two months and asked the government to reveal their names.

“The Chief Minister is openly lying to the people in the Assembly and is further patting himself on the back. He should not take credit for work not done even in cases like rape,” advised Wadettiwar.

Raut urged Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to take the Chief Minister's statement very seriously and probe his statements, and“if there's any truth then bring it before the people.”

Both Wadettiwar and Raut labelled the MahaYuti leaders including Shinde and others as“blatant liars” who are setting a false narrative to hide their incompetence, setting up SITs whose probe reports never come to light while making tall claims and misleading the masses.