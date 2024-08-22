Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition Celebrates ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® In Chicago!

"We are grateful and proud of the work and of all our partners and volunteers that make these events such a success and celebration of family, healthy living, and culture. We have held this event for eighteen years with the simple goal of improving the health of the community. The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition has been partnering with the state of Illinois, Cook County, the City of Chicago, and hundreds of local organizations to bring lifesaving health screenings and healthy activities to all our families. We hope to see the Chicagoan community and other surrounding communities join us one more time to celebrate and adopt healthy lifestyles," said Esther Sciammarella, Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities, free health screenings; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program , a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support for participants in this local health fair as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ® in the city of Chicago," concluded David

Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being,"

said Dr.

Jane Delgado,

President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

health and wellness fair