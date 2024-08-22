Crossject To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9Th-11Th, 2024

Dijon, France August 22, 2024 07:30 CET -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, announced that it will present virtually and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 9th-11th, 2024 in New York.

Crossject's corporate presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 9th at 7:00 am (ET) via the conference platform. In addition, the presentation will be available via the following webcast link:





An archived presentation replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event on the Crossject website at crossject.com .

If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to Crossject directly via email: ... .

About H.C. Wainwright:

The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference is a prestigious event that brings together a diverse array of industry leaders, innovative companies, institutional investors, and thought leaders from across the globe. This conference provides a dynamic platform for companies, particularly in the healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors, to present their strategies, breakthrough developments, and future prospects to an audience of potential investors and industry peers. With a focus on fostering meaningful connections and facilitating insightful discussions, the conference features presentations, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, offering attendees a comprehensive view of emerging trends, investment opportunities, and market dynamics.

About Crossject:

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

