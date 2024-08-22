Janmashtami 2024: 7 traditional dishes offered to Lord Krishna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is marked by elaborate rituals and a feast of traditional dishes. Devotees prepare various offerings to honor Krishna, each dish symbolizing devotion and reverence. Here's a look at seven traditional offerings

Makhana Kheer is creamy dessert made from fox nuts cooked with milk, flavored with cardamom. This rich and soothing kheer is a luxurious offering, blending the nutritional benefits

Rava Ladoo is sweet, round treats made from semolina (rava), ghee, and sugar. These laddoos are flavored with cardamom and studded with nuts. They are a festive favorite

Gopalkala is a refreshing dish made from beaten rice (poha), yogurt, and a mix of fruits and spices. It symbolizes Krishna's playful spirit and his love for simple, wholesome foods

Panchamrit is a sacred mix of five ingredients: milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee. Used in worship rituals, it is believed to purify and bless devotees

Makhan Misri, a simple yet cherished offering, pairs fresh butter (makhan) with sugar crystals (misri). This dish symbolizes the playful nature of Krishna, who loved butter

Makhana Paag is a savory delicacy made from roasted fox nuts (makhana) cooked with ghee, sugar, and spices. This dish combines a crunchy texture with a sweet and savory flavor

Panjiri, a popular Janmashtami offering, is a nutritious sweet made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and dry fruits. Enriched with ingredients like nuts and seeds