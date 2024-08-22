Interim Report Q2 2024: Strong Execution Leading To 5% Organic Growth And Margin Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights

GN executed strongly across the three divisions resulting in 5% organic revenue growth for the Group

The Hearing division continued to gain significant share leading to 10% organic revenue growth, resulting in 5.3 percentage point increase in the divisional margin supported by synergies and the successful ReSound Nexia roll-out

The Enterprise division continued its focused execution leading to -3% organic revenue growth in a stabilizing market. The divisional profit margin increased by 1.3 percentage points driven by synergies, product mix, and strict cost control

The Gaming & Consumer division delivered organic revenue growth of 12% following strong execution in Gaming. The decision to gradually wind-down Elite and Talk product lines resulted as planned in increased promotional activities towards the end of the quarter. Excluding the earlier announced extraordinary write-downs, the divisional profit margin was 9.0% compared to 3.1% in Q2 2023 driven by synergies, on top of channel investments

Group reported EBITA ended at DKK 374 million (including DKK -155 million in extraordinary costs related to the gradual wind-down). Excluding these extraordinary costs, EBITA ended at DKK 529 million, equal to an EBITA margin of 11.8% driven by group-wide synergies of DKK ~100 million and business mix, partly off-set by net investments into IT and R&D

Free cash flow excl. M&A ended at DKK 155 million in Q2 2024 as a result of the healthy earnings level and a stable development in net working capital. Consequently, the net interest-bearing debt further declined resulting in an adj. leverage of 3.9x The full year guidance, which was adjusted on June 11, is confirmed Financial guidance for 2024

Organic revenue growth Reported EBITA margin Free cash flow excl. M&A (DKK million) GN Store Nord 2% to 6% 12% to 13% >900

Quotes from Executive Management

Peter Karlstromer, CEO of GN Store Nord, comments:“In Q2, we continued to execute well. We defended, or expanded, our market leading positions, while improving our underlying margins. In parallel, we are pursuing the One-GN transformation leading to synergies and a set-up that helps us drive further success into the future. The wind-down of the Elite and Talk product lines is progressing in accordance with our plans. Recently, we also announced our decision to divest Dansk HøreCenter, which will allow us to further focus our resources and energy to drive innovation and success for our customers world-wide.”

Financial overview Q2 2024

GN Store Nord Hearing division Enterprise division Gaming & Consumer division DKK million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Growth Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Growth Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Growth Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Growth Revenue 4,499 4,394 2% 1,792 1,719 4% 1,785 1,861 -4% 922 814 13% Organic growth 5% -8% 10% 15% -3% -23% 12% -4% Gross profit 2,334 2,222 5% 1,131 1,039 9% 977 986 -1% 226 197 15% Gross profit margin 51.9% 50.6% 1.3%p 63.1% 60.4% 2.7%p 54.7% 53.0% 1.7%p 24.5% 24.2% 0.3%p Divisional profit 1,239 1,128 10% 598 483 24% 618 620 0% 23 25 -8% Divisional profit margin 27.5% 25.7% 1.8%p 33.4% 28.1% 5.3%p 34.6% 33.3% 1.3%p 2.5% 3.1% -0.6%p EBITA 374 331 13% EBITA margin 8.3% 7.5% 0.8%p Free cash flow excl. M&A 155 622 -467

Teleconference

GN Store Nord will host a teleconference at 11.00 a.m. CET on August 22, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57

Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements in this report reflect the management's current expectations of certain future events and financial results. Statements regarding the future are, naturally, subject to risks and uncertainties, which may result in considerable deviations from the outlook set forth. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Changes to such expectations and assumptions will not be disclosed on an ongoing basis, unless required pursuant to general disclosure obligations to which GN is subject.

Factors that may cause actual results to deviate materially from expectations include – but are not limited to – general economic developments and developments in the financial markets as well as foreign exchange rates, technological developments, changes and amendments to legislation and regulations governing GN's markets, changes in the demand for GN's products, competition, fluctuations in sub-contractor supplies, and developments in ongoing litigation (including but not limited to class action and patent infringement litigation in the United States).

For more information, please see the "Management's report" and "Risk management” sections in the Annual Report. This Report should not be considered an offer to sell securities in GN.

About GN

Attachment

