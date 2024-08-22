Belships ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Belships ASA
8/22/2024 1:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 22 August 2024
The distribution will be made as an ordinary dividend.
Dividend amount: NOK 0.55 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 23 August 2024
Ex date: 26 August 2024
Record date: 27 August 2024
Payment date: 3 September 2024
Date of board resolution: 21 August 2024
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
