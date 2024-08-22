Russia Increases Number Of 'Humanitarian Convoys' To Occupied Territories - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, the invaders have increased the number of the so-called“humanitarian convoys” to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which they use to military equipment.

The National Resistance Center said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers use so-called humanitarian convoys to transport military equipment. The enemy has been using this tactic since 2014. However, since 2024, the number of such convoys has increased, but the distribution has not. The military unload the trucks at night, and their arrival marks the beginning of new offensive operations,” the report says.

As noted, the enemy, having destroyed the economy of the occupied regions, made people dependent on handouts from the occupation administrations.

“However, even here, the Russians are cynically exploiting the situation to transport military cargo under the guise of humanitarian convoys,” the National Resistance Center said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are sending humanitarian aid from the temporarily occupied territories to the Kursk region.

