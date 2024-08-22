Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Case Hearing Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bombay High Court takes Suo Moto cognizance of the Badlapur sexual assault against minor girls in a school case.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Also Read: Badlapur abuse case survivor was 'reluctant to go to school or pee' - here's how family learnt about sexual assault

The alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten students by a male attendant led to a large protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. In response, authorities suspended internet services in the town on Wednesday. Police have arrested 72 individuals in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest.

The male attendant, who was apprehended on August 17, is accused of assaulting the children in the school's restroom. A local court has extended his police custody until August 26.

The government has mandated the creation of a special investigation team (SIT), led by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, to investigate the alleged assault of the young students.

Also Read: Who is Akshay Shinde? Accused arrested in Badlapur sexual assault case of two 4-year-old girls

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised decisive action against the school involved, stating that the case will be fast-tracked and that those responsible will not escape accountability.

In response to the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant. Additionally, the state government has suspended three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged negligence in handling the sexual abuse case.

Opposition parties have criticized the authorities, claiming that the parents of the victims were forced to wait 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were addressed.

Also Read: 'Maharashtra bandh' on August 24 to protest against Badlapur sexual abuse case | 10 updates

Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the protest showed tremendous unrest among people as the government did not pay heed to the crime as it should have, the senior politician said.

"What happened in Badlapur yesterday (protest on railway tracks) was an angry reaction of people," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)