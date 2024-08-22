Air India's Mumbai Flight En Route Thiruvananthapuram In Isolation Bay At Kerala Airport After Bomb Threat
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India's Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight put in isolation bay, airport sources informed news agency PTI. As per the report, passengers are being evacuated following bomb threat.
(More details awaited)
