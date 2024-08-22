'Join Me On This New Journey': Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Launches Youtube Channel, Crosses 10M Followers In A Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Legendary Brazilian footballer Cristiano launched his YouTube on Wednesday and have reached 11.8 million subscribers till now. "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social accounts.

Ronaldo's new channel, "UR," currently features 12 videos. These videos offer fans glimpses into both his personal and professional life.

Speaking of his social media accounts, Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X, 170 million on while 636 million on Instagram.



The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed today.