Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 22: Price Of 22K Rises THIS Much

The Price of in Kolkata today, August 22 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,880 and ₹7,224 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,880

₹6,830 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 55,040 ₹ 54,640 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 68,800 ₹68,300 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹7,224

₹7,172 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 57,792

₹ 57,376 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 72,240

₹ 71,720 (Yesterday)

