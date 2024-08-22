Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 22: Price Of 22K Rises THIS Much
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 21th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 22 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,880 and ₹7,224 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,880
₹6,830 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,040 ₹ 54,640 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,800 ₹68,300 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,224
₹7,172 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,792
₹ 57,376 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,240
₹ 71,720 (Yesterday)
