‘Let Her Earn’: Judge Reprimands Woman Seeking Rs 6 Lakh Monthly Maintenance; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media from a court proceeding in which a woman's advocate is making arguments to secure Rs 6 lakh monthly maintenance from her husband.

The woman's attorney informed the court that she requires Rs 60,000 per month for meals at home and Rs 15,000 per month for shoes, clothes, bangles, and other accessories. The woman's counsel informed the court that she need 4-5 lakh rupees for medical bills related to her knee problems, as well as physiotherapy and other medications.

The judge noted throughout the hearing that this is an abuse of the legal system. The judge went on to say that she may make money if she so desired.

“Please don't tell that the court that it is all a person requires. Rs 6,16,300 per month. Does anybody spend this much? A single lady for herself. If she wants to spend, let her earn. Not on the husband. You don't have any other responsibility of the family. You don't have to take care of the children. You want it for yourself... You should be reasonable,” the judge said.

Additionally, the woman's attorney was requested by the judge to provide an acceptable sum, failing which her plea would be rejected. On August 20, a hearing concerning the non-filing of a woman's expenses-Radha Munukuntla-was held. She received Rs 50,000 per month as maintenance from her husband, M Narsimha, according to an order from the Additional Principal Judge of the Family Court in Bengaluru on September 30, 2023. She filed a request for an increase in the amount of interim maintenance with the High Court.

This unusual request has brought attention to the potential misuse of provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, which is meant to provide financial support to dependent spouses during ongoing legal disputes.