Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB) (OTCQX: CXBMF) Makes Top Volume Leader On TSX On Drill Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB ) (OTCQX: CXBMF)n a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua.

The stock made the RSX top volume leader on the TSX today, currently trading at $2.3750, up 0.1550, gaining 6.9820% on over 5.5 Million shares.

The Company announced drill results from its 2024 resource conversion and expansion program within the Guapinol open pit area on the Company's 176 km2 Eastern Borosi Mine Complex ("Eastern Borosi") in northeastern Nicaragua. This prolific land package sits adjacent to a larger, 100%-owned, 7,281 km2 Atlantic Mineral Concession package which has high potential for the discovery of both epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold systems.

Gold highlights from the Eastern Borosi drill program

13.24 g/t Au over 5.8 metres Estimated True Width ("ETW") including 18.52 g/t Au over 4.0 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-182;

9.24 g/t Au over 6.2 metres ETW including 17.45 g/t Au over 3.1 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-189;

11.62 g/t Au over 3.8 metres ETW including 22.36 g/t Au over 1.9 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-187;

9.25 g/t Au over 1.6 metres EW including 12.70 g/t Au over 1.1 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-179;

7.81 g/t Au over 8.6 metres ETW including 16.61 g/t Au over 3.7 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-181;

3.37 g/t Au over 2.9 metres ETW including 6.13 g/t Au over 1.4 metres ETW and 3.31 g/t Au over 7.3 metres ETW including 8.15 g/t Au over 1.6 metres ETW and 6.67 g/t Au over 0.8 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-178A; and

5.01 g/t Au over 4.5 metres ETW including 8.59 g/t Au over 2.5 metres ETW in Hole GP-24-186.

Note: Estimated True Widths for reported vein intercepts are based on 3D models of individual veins. Estimates are determined in cross-section by measuring the modelled vein thickness perpendicular to the vein margins and through the midpoint of the drill hole intercept. Percentage-based differences between individual ETWs and down-hole interval lengths will vary between drill holes depending on drill hole inclination, variations in vein strike and dip, and overall geometries of the different vein systems.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "Today's drill results from Eastern Borosi confirm that significant high-grade gold mineralization exists outside of the present deposit area surrounding the Guapinol operation, reinforcing the potential for mine life extension. These drill results build upon the high-grade gold mineralization results reported earlier this year (see News Release dated April 15, 2024) confirming the significant mineral endowment of the district as well as the high potential for discovery and resource expansion within the entire 176 km2 Eastern Borosi land package."

