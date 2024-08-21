Jordan Condoles Pakistan Over Bus Accident Victims
AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday expressed condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan over the victims of a bus carrying Pakistani nationals that overturned in Iran on Tuesday, resulting in several casualties and injuries.
Ministry's Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
