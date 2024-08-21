Jordan Condoles Pakistan Over Bus Accident Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday expressed condolences and sympathy to the and people of Pakistan over the of a bus carrying Pakistani nationals that overturned in Iran on Tuesday, resulting in several casualties and injuries.

Ministry's Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the a speedy recovery, according to a Foreign statement.