WSPN Appoints Ex-Visa President John Partridge As Board Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a globally recognized digital payments company known for its flagship stablecoin product Worldwide USD ("WUSD"), today announced the appointment of former Visa president John Partridge as Board Director to expand its global presence and drive Web3 payment innovation.

(PRNewsfoto/WSPN)

Continue Reading

As part of its US expansion strategy, WSPN will focus on integrating WUSD into major payment networks and e-commerce platforms to bridge traditional finance with the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The company will actively pursue strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions to ensure the seamless integration of WUSD into existing payment infrastructures, aiming to establish a strong presence in the US digital payments landscape.

Bringing over two decades of experience in the fintech industry to his role on the WSPN Board of Directors, Mr. Partridge is most recognized as President of Visa Inc. from 2009 to 2013. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in Visa's historic $19 billion IPO in 2008, which was the largest U.S. IPO at that time. Additionally, he led efforts to expand Visa's global footprint, significantly increasing the number of transactions processed through Visa's network and overseeing the implementation of Visa's V.me, an ambitious project that aimed to position Visa at the forefront of digital payments. Mr. Partridge currently also serves as the Chairman of Velo Payments, a global fintech company providing an innovative platform for businesses to optimize global payment operations. He also served as a Board member of Cigna and Global

Payments, further demonstrating his expertise and influence in the financial sector.

With his deep understanding of the US financial market, Mr. Partridge will play a crucial role in tailoring WSPN's offerings to meet the specific needs of American businesses and consumers. His guidance will be instrumental in developing innovative digital payment solutions that address the evolving demands of the global market, fostering greater financial inclusion and efficiency.

"I am incredibly excited to join WSPN at this transformative moment in the evolution of digital payments," said Mr. Partridge. "We aim to build the Web3 equivalent of Visa's trusted and widely accessible payment network, revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers transact. I am confident that our team's deep experience in financial services and technology will enable us to deliver innovative and secure solutions tailored to the needs of the global market."

"John is an exceptional leader with deep expertise in payments. His appointment is a significant milestone in our mission to bring the benefits of WUSD and next-generation payment solutions to the US," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "I am confident that with John's guidance, WSPN will become a trusted force in the digital payments sector."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure and licensed digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption .

Learn more:

|

X | LinkedIn

SOURCE WSPN