Parktree Community Health Center Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

Pomona Community Center dba ParkTree Community Health Center ("PCHC") has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information. PCHC has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On February 7, 2024, PCHC experienced a disruption and initiated an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that certain files may have been accessed and/or acquired without authorization on February 7, 2024. PCHC conducted a thorough review of the affected data to identify any personal or protected health information that may have been involved and worked diligently to validate the review results and confirm addresses for potentially affected individuals in preparation for notification. This process concluded on July 9, 2024, at which time PCHC took additional steps to provide written notice.

Based on PCHC's review, the following information for current and former patients may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, date of birth, health plan identification number, medical record number, contact information, gender, and clinical details (such as diagnoses, medications, and doctor's notes). PCHC provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals on August 21, 2024.

PCHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-877-202-5507.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for PCHC, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

