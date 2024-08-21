(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orthofix Medical Inc. (“Orthofix” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: OFIX) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Orthofix securities between October 11, 2022, and September 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 21, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Orthofix failed to disclose that certain members of its membership team engaged in repeated instances of offensive and inappropriate conduct. The Company's failure to inform investors of the truth became apparent on September 12, 2023, when its Board of Directors decided to terminate the offending members of the management team. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Orthofix, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Orthofix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

