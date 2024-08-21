(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

Sprinklr investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Sprinklr and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 5, 2024, the Company disclosed disappointing financial news including significantly reduced growth expectations, cutting fiscal year 2025 projections an additional three percent, down to 7% annual growth, due to reduced customer retention in the Company's core business and macro headwinds.

On this news, the price of Sprinklr's shares fell from a closing price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

The case is Boshart v. Sprinklr, Inc., No. 24-cv-06132.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit .