Electrification Starts Here Unveiling The 2023 Southwire Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2007, Southwire released its first official sustainability report. 17 years later, we continue to uphold and make progress on our core tenets. The sustainability reports have become an almanac to our forward thinking as a company. Recently, Southwire has released the 2023 sustainability report, which shares progress on Southwire's commitment to our teams, communities and to the environment.

The report, 85 pages in total, presents the company's most substantial impacts on the five core tenets of sustainability: Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth. Read the full report here .

The 2023 sustainability report highlights progress toward Southwire's strategic sustainability goals:

. Living Well: Safety Achievement



In 2023, we achieved a total recordable injury rate (TRIR) of 0.77, a historical best performance and ahead of our target of 0.8. We attribute our success to a strong investment in our proactive safety culture, the hard work of our team members and best-in-class risk prevention processes and tools.

. Doing Right: Ethisphere Achievement



We met our goal to achieve recognition on World's Most Ethical Companies list a year ahead of our target, joining a competitive group of 136 companies worldwide.

Achievement is based on an intensive review process of each organization's reputation and ethical practices. Success is attributed to Southwire's major investment in a robust Ethics & Compliance program, including in our ONE Southwire culture. Thank you to our team members for Doing Right and speaking up!



. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Statement

This year's report includes our first public climate risk report in alignment with the TCFD framework including:



Climate-related risks and opportunities that are material to Southwire. Their impacts on the organization's business strategy.

Beyond the 2023 Southwire Sustainability Report, Southwire is proud to further our commitment to our sustainability goals through the 2023 Sustainability Fact Sheet, which provides an overview of the company's progress towards our 2023 goals and initiatives.

To view Southwire's 2023 Sustainability Report or 2023 Sustainability Fact Sheet, visit . For more Southwire news, visit .