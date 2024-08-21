(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 16, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against American Group Inc. (NasdaqGS: AAL), if they purchased the Company's securities between January 25, 2024 and May 28, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.



American Airlines investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

American Airlines and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2024, the Company disclosed the prompt termination of its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Vasu S. Raja, along with an abrupt reduction in its short-term guidance including cuts to operating margin by a full percentage point and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter by more than 17%, which the Company attributed to a softness in consumer bookings, a domestic supply and demand imbalance, and a reduction in capacity growth.

On this news, the price of American Airlines' shares fell over 13.5%, from $13.44 per share on May 28, 2024 to $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024.

The case is Qawasmi v. American Airlines Group Inc., et al., 24-cv-0673.

