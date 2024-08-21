CAIXA: RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 6.2 BILLION IN 1H24, UP 36.6% OVER 1H23, AND R$ 3.3 BILLION IN 2Q24, UP 27.3% OVER 2Q23

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA federal ("CAIXA") ,
the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter (2Q24).
HIGHLIGHTS:
I. Recurring Net Income of
R$ 6.2 billion in 1H24, up 36.6% over 1H23;
II. financial Margin reached
R$ 30.8 billion in 1H24, up 6.9% over 1H23;
III. Revenues from Services reached
R$ 13.4 billion in 1H24, up 6.7% in 12 months;
IV. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of
R$ 1.175 trillion in Jun24 , up 10.6% over Jun23;
V. Balance of
R$ 805.0 billion of sustainable finance portfolio in Jun24, up 14.5% in 12 months;
VI. R$ 302.1 billion
in total loan origination in 1H24, up 16.7% over 1H23;
VII. Balance of
R$ 783.6 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio in Jun24, up 14.8% over Jun23;
VIII. CAIXA increases its mortgage market share to 68.0% in 2Q24, up 1.4 p.p . over 12 months;
IX. R$ 112.6 billion
in new mortgage loans in 1H24, up 31.7% over 1H23;
X. Balance of
R$ 101.8 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation loans in Jun24, up 3.4% over Jun23;
XI. Balance of
R$ 101.2 billion in Payroll-deductible loans in Jun24, reaching a market share of 15.4%;
XII. Balance of
R$ 59.0 billion in Agribusiness loans in Jun24, up 19.5% over Jun23;
XIII. Balance of
R$ 97.9 billion in commercial loans for Individuals in Jun24, up 2.9% over Jun23;
XIV. Balance of
R$ 1.530 trillion in total funding in Jun24, up 20.2% over Jun23 and 0.6% if compared to Mar24;
XV. Balance of
R$ 374.5 billion in savings deposits in Jun24, up 6.0% over Jun23, reaching a 37.0% of market share;
XVI. Balance of
R$ 184.8 billion in Bonds in Jun24, up 50.1% over Jun23 and 3.2% over Mar24;
XVII. Basel Ratio of 16.4% and Tier I Capital of 14.4% in Jun24, which are 4,9 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;
XVIII. Delinquency Rate of
2.20% in 2Q24, down 0.59 p.p. over 2Q23
WEBCAST 2Q24 : 08/22/2024, 10h00 (Brasília):
2Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE DOCUMENTS :
Contact : Investor Relations, [email protected]
SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal
MENAFN21082024003732001241ID1108587552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.