Nokia enhances TM's international optical Network for hyperscaler connectivity demand

Nokia enhances TM's international optical for hyperscaler connectivity demand



Advanced optical backbone to enhance hyperconnectivity across data centers and support AI-readiness, in line with TM's strategic direction.

Nokia's field-proven optical will strengthen TM's network capacity and performance, meeting growing traffic demand with reduced latency. TM to fulfil hyperscaler customers' demands and become a leading provider of high-speed and reliable optical network services in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

22 August 2024

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Nokia has been selected by TM to build a dedicated international optical Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network, improving the management of growing data traffic and improving data center connectivity. Nokia's industry-leading DWDM solution will allow TM to effectively support massive increments in data traffic and fulfil the increasing demand for cloud-based real-time and low-latency services and applications by its hyperscaler customers.

The new DWDM network will act as an express route for cross-country traffic, connecting the Malaysia-Thailand border to the Malaysia-Singapore border. It will provide hyperconnectivity to the main data centers in Malaysia and a cable landing station to accommodate the exponential growth of data traffic across these countries. Once completed, the new network will help TM expedite its adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to leverage automation for enhanced network performance and operations.

Powered by Nokia's fifth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs), the all-optical network will provide superior transmission performance over long distances, leading to improved capacity, scalability and interoperability while ensuring environmental sustainability through its low energy consumption per bit. By transmitting signals over a single fiber optic cable, TM will be able to efficiently manage the massive volumes of data generated by hyperscalers.

TM will also leverage the Nokia WaveSuite platform to optimize its network and operations while monetizing its network assets through the service enablement application.

John Harrington, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific Sales for Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “As a trusted partner to TM, we are delighted to collaborate with our customer to help accelerate the adoption of AI and address the ever-growing hyperconnectivity of traffic. Our best-in-class optical solutions will enable TM to provide a sustainable and world-class network experience to its end users in the region. Our technical lab in Malaysia, coupled with local manufacturing of DWDM gear, allows us to ensure the timely and smooth execution of this important project.”

