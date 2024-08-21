Russia Wants No Peace Talks - German Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is Russia, not Ukraine, that is sabotaging potential peace negotiations.

This was stated by the spokesman for the German of Foreign Affairs, Sebastian Fischer, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

The noted that Ukraine is absolutely open to negotiations, adding that it is Russia that rejects them. In particular, the Russians snubbed the invitation to the next peace summit, "which in itself speaks of their (so-called - ed.) 'readiness.'”

German Vice Chancellor insists on further support of Ukraine without any "buts"

"If you listen to the statements from Moscow, you can't hear any readiness for peace talks, and what's more, they demand the annexation of several Ukrainian regions that they don't even control... If it comes to peace talks, Ukraine must be strong enough to conduct them, and to this end, they need weapons, among other things," Fischer said.

At the same time, he recalled that Russia can end this war at any moment by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that Russia under Putin is pursuing an imperial project: Russia has attacked a neighboring country, is trying to subjugate it, while Putin is talking about the 'great brotherhood' between Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus," Fischer emphasized.

As reported, Vladimir Putin said he was not going to negotiate with Ukraine after the start of the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region.