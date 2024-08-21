Venture Capital Unlocked Tokyo By 500 Global For Emerging Vcs Returns For 2Nd Cohort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Educational program in partnership with Tokyo Metropolitan and JETRO is designed for VCs in Japan to become better investors

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley venture capital firm 500 Global today announced the second cohort of a bespoke educational program for Japanese venture capitalists with the goal of supporting the vision of positioning Tokyo as a central hub for venture capital, in partnership with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Venture Capital Unlocked: Tokyo leverages 500 Global's experience as a multi-stage venture capital firm and venture education leader. 500 Global's Venture Capital Unlocked has conducted over 40 programs in 10 countries and has trained over 1,200 investors to hone their investment skills at a global scale through various VC Unlocked Programs.

The education program consists of 4 days of in-person workshops taking place in Tokyo on October 15 - 18 and two virtual sessions led by US-based VCs. Through experiential learning and curated lessons from 500's experts, participants will have the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of venture capital frameworks and build their network. The curriculum includes courses that cover topics such as: Early Stage Investing Frameworks, GP:LP Relationships, Fund Modelling & Portfolio Construction, Valuations, Cap Tables & Ownership, and Term Sheet Negotiations & Scaling Startups.

The first cohort of the program, delivered in March 2024, had 33 participants from various Japanese venture capital firms and received strong feedback with an NPS of 97.

"We are excited to bring VC Unlocked: Tokyo back after the positive reception to our first program in March 2024. We remain dedicated to contributing to the growth of Japan's venture ecosystem through sharing investment perspectives and practices" said Bedy Yang, 500 Global Managing Partner. "VC Unlocked: Tokyo offers a tailored approach that blends Silicon Valley's innovation with Japan's unique market dynamics, giving participants a platform to explore and engage with the latest investment trends both locally and globally."

To learn more about the upcoming program, please visit: Venture Capital Unlocked Tokyo



is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.4B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,900 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 200+ team members are located in over 30 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government formulated its startup strategy, "Global Innovation with STARTUPS," in November 2022, with a "10x10x10 Innovation Vision to Open the Future," aiming for 10 times the number of unicorns, 10 times the number of startups, and 10 times the number of collaborative projects between the government and startups. In FY2023, Tokyo established the Startup and International Financial City Strategy Office to strategically develop policies to create a virtuous cycle of solving social issues and economic growth by maximizing the power of startups and finance, and to strengthen the city's ability to win in the global competitive landscape. The city developed the Tokyo Innovation Base, which serves as a node for innovation around the world, and recently hosted the global innovation conference, SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024.

JETRO

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

ENQUIRES ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Japan Programs at 500 Global

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Communications at 500 Global

[email protected]

