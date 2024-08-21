MGIC Comments On The Recently Adopted Pmiers Updates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of

MGIC Corporation

(NYSE: MTG ), comments on the updates by the sponsored enterprises (GSEs), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) Available Assets Standards.

"We are proud of the critical role private mortgage insurance (MI) plays in the finance system. PMIERs operational and risk-based capital requirements provide a strong foundation to serve low down payment borrowers

while protecting the GSEs and taxpayers from undue mortgage credit risk and private MIs continue to be strong, well-capitalized counterparties," said Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG. "We appreciate the collaboration with the GSEs and support prudent PMIERs changes," added Mr. Mattke.

The latest updates relate to exclusions, concentration

limits, and haircuts to investments that qualify as Available Assets and will be implemented over a 24-month phased-in period, with a fully effective date of September 30, 2026. If these changes were effective as of June 30, 2024, without a graduated implementation period, MGIC's Available Assets of $5.8 billion would decrease by approximately 1% or $50 million, and MGIC's PMIERs excess would be $2.3 billion.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") ( ), the principal subsidiary of

MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout

the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

