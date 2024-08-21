(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.

(the "Company" or "Prime Healthcare") announced that it has received valid consents from holders (the "Holders") of at least 66-2/3% in aggregate principal amount of the Company's outstanding 7.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"), sufficient to adopt the Proposed Amendments (as defined herein) and effect the Collateral Release (as defined herein) pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for any and all outstanding Notes and the related solicitation of consents from the Holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation"). The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated as of August 8, 2024 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Statement"). At 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 21, 2024 (the "Early Participation Deadline"), according to information provided by the Depositary and Information Agent (as defined below) for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, $866,038,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn

(and consents thereby validly delivered and not validly revoked). The consents received in the Consent Solicitation from the Holders of at least 66-2/3% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding (the "Requisite Consents") permit the Company to effect certain amendments to the indenture, dated as of October 30, 2020, governing the Notes (the "Indenture"), which would (i) eliminate certain covenants, restrictive provisions and events of default applicable to the Notes (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments") and (ii) release the liens on the collateral securing the Notes (the "Collateral Release"), in each case, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Statement. Accordingly, the Company will execute a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") to the Indenture to effect the Proposed Amendments and the Collateral Release. Although the Supplemental Indenture will become effective upon execution thereof, the Proposed Amendments and the Collateral Release will not become operative unless and until the Notes with respect to which the Requisite Consents have been delivered are paid for and the Proposed Amendments and Collateral Release shall be deemed to be revoked if such purchase applicable thereto shall not occur.

Prime Healthcare's obligation to consummate the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Statement, and include, among other things, Prime Healthcare's completion of the Financing Transaction described in the Statement (the "Financing Condition"). Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00

p.m.,

New

York City time, on August 21, 2024, concurrently with the Early Participation Deadline. Accordingly, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation may no longer be withdrawn, and delivered consents may no longer be revoked. The table below summarizes the results of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation as of the Early Participation Deadline.

Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Nos. Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread Early Participation Payment(1) Principal

Amount Tendered as

of August 21, 2024 Percentage of Principal

Amount Outstanding Tendered as

of August 21, 2024 7.250% Senior Secured Notes due November 1, 2025 74165HAB4/ US74165HAB42 (144A) U7410WAB1/ USU7410WAB10

(Reg S) $874,020,000 4.375% U.S.

Treasury due October

31,

2024 (CUSIP

91282CFQ9) PX3 +0 bps $30.00 $866,038,000 99.09

%

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Deadline and accepted for purchase.

The "Total Consideration" offered per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Statement by reference to the applicable fixed spread (the "Fixed Spread") specified for the Notes in the table above over the yield to maturity (the "Reference Yield") based on the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security (the "Reference U.S. Treasury Security") specified for the Notes in the table above, as calculated by the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent (as defined below) at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on August 22, 2024 (such time and date, the "Price Determination Date"). The Total Consideration is inclusive of the applicable Early Participation Payment specified for the Notes in the table above (the "Early Participation Payment").

As previously announced, in order to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration with respect to the Notes, Holders must have validly tendered Notes and delivered their related consents at or prior to the Early Participation Deadline. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Statement, Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Participation Deadline but at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 6, 2024 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time") will be eligible to receive only the "Tender Offer Consideration" for the Notes validly tendered, which is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Participation Payment. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, tendering Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date with respect to the Notes to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date (as defined below).

The Company has the option, at any time on or after the Price Determination Date and prior to the Expiration Time (the "Early Settlement Date"), to purchase the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Deadline and not subsequently validly withdrawn, subject to the Financing Condition and all of the other conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation having been satisfied or waived by the Company. The Company expects that the Early Settlement Date will be August 29, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of the Financing Condition. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at the Expiration Time. The "Final Settlement Date" will be promptly after the Expiration Time. We refer to the Early Settlement Date and the Final Settlement Date as the "Settlement Date," as applicable.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the Depositary and Information Agent. Copies of the Statement and related tender offering materials may be obtained by contacting the Information Agent at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) and at (888) 605-1958 (all others) or by email at [email protected] . Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to Barclays at +1 (212) 528-7581 (collect) and +1 (800) 438-3242 (toll free).

None of the Prime Healthcare or the guarantors of the Notes, their respective Boards of Directors, the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent, the Depositary and Information Agent, the trustee for the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer or deliver any consents in response to the Consent Solicitation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes or deliver any consents and, if so, how many Notes to tender and consents to deliver. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely by means of the Statement. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require any tender offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.

Prime Healthcare is headquartered in Ontario, California and operates 44 hospitals and has more than 300 outpatient locations. Prime Healthcare provided approximately 2.6 million patient visits in 2023. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and affiliated physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity.

