Circle K Will Pry My Slurpee From My Cold, Dead Hands

Today's Agenda

Slurpee > Sloche

In America, the convenience store hierarchy is rather contentious. At the top

sits

Buc-ees.

Then

there's

Wawa

(or

Sheetz

if that's more your speed). Additional regional disputes

follow:

In the Northeast,

Stewart's

beats

Cumberland Farms. Down south, it's

Parker's

all the way. Out west, you've got the REI of stations,

Maverik.

Then there's the national chains, the

clear winner of which is

7-Eleven. You can't get a

Slurpee(1) at

BP or ExxonMobil or Circle K.

Which is why it's

surprising

to hear that

Circle K's Canadian corporate overlord, Couche-Tard, wants to buy 7-Eleven's parent, Seven & i.

Gearoid Reidy calls the

$86 billion bid“audacious” in his latest column (free read). In Tokyo, where

Gearoid lives,

the Japanese offshoot of 7-Eleven is

a treasured institution. The idea of some Canadian big shot coming in and tinkering with

the

conbini

experience is terrifying.

7-Eleven“is frequented daily by some 20 million people, or a sixth of [Japan's]

population,” he writes.“It pioneered the sale of

onigiri

rice balls in the 1970's and built out a vast range of cheap, fresh and surprisingly nourishing food with its just-in-time inventory management.” Locals and tourists fear a

takeover would

upend that reputation and

herald a subpar experience.



“Despite operating far fewer stores than Seven & i, Couche-Tard is worth nearly twice as much as its target,” Gearoid says.“And while much of that is down to the weak yen, it's not the only factor.”

Chris Hughes explains:

Prior to this week, 7-Eleven's

“market value had fallen by more than 20% since March. The business is also in a tight spot. There's an activist on board in the form of ValueAct Capital Management. And while this acquisition would be a historic mouthful - potentially Japan's largest foreign takeover - the Tokyo market is no longer the closed shop it once was.”

Chris calls the

Couche-Tard bid“opportunistic,” but I have another theory: What if this is just some

elaborate ploy to get 7-Eleven's

Slurpee recipe??

Hear me out: In 2000,

the Canadian chain decided to launch a brand to compete against Slush Puppie and

Slurpee. They called it“Sloche” and marketed it to unruly teens loitering around the

convenience store parking lot. The

names of these beverages were a disgusting

departure

from the cherry and blue raspberry

slushies of yore: Winchire Wacheur

(Windshield Washer),

Sang Froid

(Cold Blood), Goudron Sauvage

(Wild Tar), Rosebeef

(Roast Beef),

Cheddar Tropical(Tropical Cheddar), Liposuccion (Liposuction), Gadoue

(Dirty Half-Melted Snow) and Wontong

(Wonton Soup). In 2013, they even launched

a

Pizzaghetti Sloche

in honor of

Quebec's most shameful food tradition. If you don't believe me, here's a photo:

On the bright side (if you can call it that),

none of these iced beverages actually taste like their ungodly-sounding names. Instead of marinara sauce, it's strawberry. Instead of

cheddar, it's sour apple. Instead of roast beef, it's peach ...

and so on.

Still: The mishmash of

names and flavors

is wrong! And it doesn't bode well for 7-Eleven. Just as Gearoid worries that

Couche-Tard could corrupt

Japan's conbini, I fear what would happen if it

got ahold of America's Slurpee machines.

Bonus Business Reading:

Estee Lauder's brands have lost their luster recently. The company could use a fresh perspective. - Andrea Felsted

Demore > Demure

You know a trend is well and truly over when New York City Mayor Eric Adams is joining in on the fun. In response to the menswear guy's

recent tweet about ditching“demure” for“demore,” Adams said:

Yes, Adams' trend-baiting

is cringe, his

sentiment is not. We do need more affordable housing options in this country:

While

the YIMBY crowd appears to be gaining ground (see: Obama at the DNC last night),

Conor Sen

says

“housing isn't a bubble that is likely to pop overnight.” Instead, we might be waiting until at least 2029 to see some positive movement on pricing:“Rising incomes, falling mortgage rates, more construction and thoughtful policy will slowly chip away at the affordability problem. It will probably take five years or more to approach the kind of purchasing power homebuyers enjoyed before the pandemic,” he writes.

“Returning to the kind of housing affordability that Americans enjoyed in mid-2018 overnight would require home values to drop 30% or for mortgage rates to decline to 3%,” Conor explains. The odds of that

happening anytime soon are slim to none. The government can help builders construct new houses, but change will be incremental. Clearly,“demure” was just a fleeting

trend.

“Demore” will take time.

DNC Roundup

Today I bring you an ACTUAL treat: Two triple thick, black and white

milkshakes from Wilmington, Delaware. What in the world does that have to do with

the DNC? Well, apparently somebody brought President Joe Biden a frozen shake

allllll the way from one of his childhood-favorite restaurants, Charcoal Pit. How does a milkshake endure a

700-mile journey to Chicago? Inquiring minds

want

to know:

Appetizer Quote:“It is a notable and necessary shift that many of the most ardent supporters of abortion rights are Democratic men, who have pointed to the ridiculous and harmful statements made by their Republican counterparts.” -

Nia-Malika Henderson,

Democrats Made Abortion Personal. Trump Has No Rebuttal.

Entrée Chart: On Monday,

JD Vance wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal declaring that

Vice President Kamala Harris is waging a war on US energy.“If so, she's not much of a general and nor is her boss. US

oil and gas production has hit new records

under President Joe Biden and net exports of these fuels have surged,” Liam Denning writes. Trump's running mate says Americans can't afford the energy transition, but really,“we can't afford to avoid it,” Liam says. Plus, its not like there's a huge discrepancy between Biden and Trump's energy cost record. Excluding the pandemic, they're basically the same:

Dessert Video: Lil Jon pretty much broke the internet with Georgia's role call last night, but

Mary Ellen Klas says Trump's allies are trying to break the state's entire electoral process. Yikes:“Unless the courts intervene, a

new

state Board of Elections rule means results could be delayed for weeks, potentially creating echoes of 2020's election denialism,” she writes.

(1) Fun fact: Each year, 7-Eleven sells enough Slurpees to fill 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

