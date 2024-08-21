The Persistent Struggle For Civil Liberties In Burundi Under President Ndayishimiye

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Four years into President Évariste Ndayishimiye's rule in Burundi, the anticipated reforms have not materialized.



Instead, the situation for civil society, once dynamic and outspoken, has worsened, mirroring the oppressive tactics of his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza. This is the core of Amnesty International 's latest findings.



Ndayishimiye took office unexpectedly after Nkurunziza's sudden death in 2020. He initially promised a new era focusing on solid governance and human rights.



However, these promises have faded, replaced by a continuation of harsh repression. His administration uses intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and biased trials to silence dissent, targeting journalists and political opponents.



The civic space in Burundi has notably contracted since the 2015 upheaval triggered by Nkurunziza's contentious third-term bid and a foiled coup.







Most non-governmental organizations and independent media that criticize the government have been shut down, pushing many human rights defenders into exile.



This clampdown has left few voices inside the country to challenge the growing oppression. As the 2025 elections draw near, the government's actions are particularly concerning.



Amnesty International highlights the critical nature of the situation and calls on the Burundian government to halt arbitrary legal actions. They also urge the release of those unjustly imprisoned.



The international community, particularly the European Union , is urged to support at-risk activists and push for the reopening of media outlets like Radio Publique Africaine and Télé Renaissance.



This ongoing crisis in Burundi underscores a significant challenge: maintaining civil liberties under an authoritarian regime.



The international community's role in supporting and protecting human rights within such contexts is crucial. This highlights why the issue should matter globally.



The struggle in Burundi is not just a local issue but a stark reminder of the broader fight for fundamental human rights worldwide.

