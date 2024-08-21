Chile Maintains Position As World’S Second Largest Lithium Exporter In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile remains a dominant force in the global lithium market. It holds its position as South America's top producer and ranks second worldwide after Australia.



In 2023, Chile's lithium output was an impressive 270,947 tons, marking a 4.3% increase from the previous year and a 120.5% rise since 2020.



Forecasts indicate continued growth, with production expected to reach 275,000 tons in 2024 and 285,000 tons in 2025.



Yet, challenges persist. Lithium prices have fallen sharply from their 2022 peak. This drop stems from decreased demand for electric vehicles (EVs), increased global production, and reduced procurement.



In 2022, lithium carbonate prices soared, nearing $70,000 per ton in Asia. By July 2024, prices had plummeted to around $12,000 per ton, similar to lithium hydroxide prices.







Several factors contribute to this downturn. Primarily, global EV sales have underperformed, and government subsidies have diminished.



While complete electric models fell short of sales expectations, plug-in hybrids saw better performance due to their lower cost. However, these hybrids use smaller batteries with less lithium, diminishing demand.



Additionally, lithium buyers have cut their inventories, further limiting purchase volumes despite rising supply from new mining ventures.



Chile's lithium exports reflect these global market shifts. In 2023, exports fell by 4%, totaling $7.823 billion.



By May 2024, exports had decreased by 65% year-on-year, amounting to approximately $1.59 billion. This decline correlates with the international price reduction of lithium.

Chile's Lithium Market

Despite these challenges, lithium still made up 3.8% of Chile's total exports by May 2024, down from 8.3% in 2023.



China continues to be the main market for Chilean lithium, receiving 71% of exports by May 2024. South Korea and Japan follow, taking 16% and 4%, respectively.



Looking ahead, forecasts predict an average lithium carbonate price of $16,450 per ton in the Asian market by 2025.



This analysis of Chile's lithiu market highlights the complex interplay between natural resource management, global economic trends, and shifts in energy technology.



As the world increasingly adopts electric vehicles and renewable energy, lithium's role will likely continue to influence broader economic and environmental developments.



Understanding these dynamics is vital, not only for stakeholders in the lithium sector but for anyone interested in the future of sustainable technologies and global market trends.

