Incyte Named 2024 Pete Du Pont Freedom Award Honoree

The award honors an individual or organization that championed innovation and spurred economic growth, in memory of Governor Pete du Pont.

- Thère du PontWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) recently announced that Incyte, represented by Chief Executive Officer Hervé Hoppenot, has been selected as this year's recipient of the prestigious Pete du Pont Freedom Award .Founded in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2002, Incyte is a pioneering global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. With a strong focus on oncology, inflammation and autoimmunity, Incyte has established operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, with an exceptional team of biologists and chemists based in Delaware working together to tackle new drug discovery and development to find meaningful solutions for patients by following the science.Today, Incyte's passion for innovation is stronger than ever with a team of more than 2,500 employees, over 1,000 research and clinical development employees, eight approved products and ongoing clinical trials in dozens of disease areas, and six consecutive years on Science Magazine's Top Employer list.“Under Hervé's exceptional leadership, Incyte exemplifies everything that the Pete du Pont Freedom Award is about,” said PDFF Board Chair Thère du Pont.“We are thrilled to present this honor to a company that is innovating industries, driving economic growth in Delaware, and improving outcomes for individuals all over the world.”“I am honored to be receiving the Pete du Pont Freedom Award on behalf of Incyte. Our mission to Solve On. is driven by our relentless pursuit to find answers for patients by following the science, said Herve Hoppenot, President and CEO of Incyte.“This award reaffirms our commitment to pioneering progress and recognizes the collective experience, passion and perseverance of our entire team.”Hervé Hoppenot joined Incyte in 2014 as President and CEO and was later appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2015. Under his leadership, Incyte has grown tremendously, tripling its clinical candidates and expanding its research into new therapeutic areas focusing on rare and often hard-to-treat diseases. Incyte also expanded geographically with clinical development and commercial presence in North America, Europe and Asia.The Pete du Pont Freedom Award is presented annually to an individual or organization that has championed a successful idea that has led to economic growth and brought innovation to the private sector. The award honors one of Delaware's finest leaders, its 68th Governor Pete du Pont, who delivered Delaware from harsh fiscal times into an age of vibrant economic growth by working with the legislature, business and community leaders, and educators.Recent award recipients include LabWare Founder, Vance Kershner, MBNA – represented by executive leaders Lance Weaver and John Cochran, UD Horn Entrepreneurship Co-Founder Charlie Horn, Endo Pharmaceuticals Founder and former CEO Carol Ammon, and former Delaware Governor Mike Castle. The award ceremony serves as a key fundraising effort to support the PDFF's work to promote innovation and enterprise for all through catalyzing bold ideas and supporting small businesses to scale their operations.This year's award presentation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, DE, from 6:00-8:00 PM and includes hors d'oeuvres and an open bar. The Foundation encourages guests to support the local restaurants in the area by having dinner beforehand or after the event.Tickets to the 2024 Pete du Pont Freedom Award are available now at petedupontfreedomfoundation/events. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting Stephanie Johnnie at ....About Pete du Pont Freedom FoundationThe Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote our country's spirit of private enterprise by fostering access to the marketplace for every entrepreneur and their ideas. PDFF is committed to carrying out the legacy of Governor Pete du Pont by supporting innovators and their bold ideas to improve the economy. To learn more, visit petedupontfreedomfoundation.

