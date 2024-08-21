(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abrasive blasting equipment size is estimated to grow by USD 148.3 million from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

5.36%

during the forecast period. Rapid growth in aerospace healthcare and furnishing industries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

leveraging to increase market penetration. However,

growing use of

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global abrasive blasting equipment market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 148.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled ABShot Tecnics SL, AGTOS GmbH, Airblast BV, Axxiom Manufacturing Inc., BLASTCORE LLC, Burwell Technologies, Clemco Industries Corp., Empire Abrasive Equipment, Graco Inc., Guyson Corp., Kramer Industries Inc., ProBlast Inc., Raptor Blasting Systems LLC, Sintokogio Ltd., Surface Finishing Equipment Co., Tip Plus Corp., torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, Trinco Trinity Tool Co., Viking Corp., and Vixen Surface Treatments Ltd.

Market Driver

The global abrasive blasting equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms. With the rise of e-commerce sales, both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions have seen a surge. This trend is particularly noticeable in developing and underdeveloped countries where internet penetration and mobile app usage are expanding rapidly. Vendors and distributors of abrasive blasting equipment are capitalizing on this opportunity by increasing their online presence. They are selling their products on popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon and eBay, enabling them to reach a wider customer base and process orders from distant locations. This shift to e-commerce also benefits buyers, who can compare products and read reviews before making a purchase. The convenience of easy payment, packaging, and tracking options are expected to attract more vendors and buyers to the global abrasive blasting equipment market during the forecast period.



The Abrasive Blasting Equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to its wide application in various industries. Key trends include the use of sand blasting machines for graffiti removal and surface preparation in manufacturing sectors, marine maintenance, and the automobile sector. Robotics and automation are also driving innovation in this space, with companies like Empire Abrasive Equipment leading the way. Wet blasting, vacuum blasting, centrifugal blasting, soda blasting, and various other methods are gaining popularity. Abrasive materials like Aluminum oxide, steel grit, and glass beads are commonly used. The market caters to different capacity requirements, from portable/mobile equipment to stationary/fixed installations above 3000 L. Key industries include petrochemicals, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, and automotive. Sales are made through direct sales (OEMs), sales through distributors, and sales through online channels. Cost is a significant factor, with prices varying based on the size and type of equipment.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The global abrasive blasting equipment market is experiencing significant changes due to increasing safety regulations and the adoption of automation. Automation is transforming industries such as oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and chemicals, improving productivity and enabling companies to gain a competitive edge. Automated blasting systems, consisting of robotic arms, handling tools, conveyors, indexing tables, and sensors, are increasingly being installed in factories for more efficient workflows. Rapid advancements in software programming and vision technologies are expanding the scope of robot applications, enhancing accuracy, quality, and speed. These developments are driving the industry to replace manual blasting equipment with automated robotic systems, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and increasing efficiency. The Abrasive Blasting Equipment market faces several challenges in various industries. Rust and surface contaminants on metals like steel, aluminum, cast iron, and even national monuments require effective blasting solutions. Silicon Carbide, Glass Beads, Crushed Glass Grit, and other abrasives are commonly used for blasting. Wood, acrylic, fiberglass, and paint on plastic surfaces also need careful handling. Challenges include removing old paint and coatings for Paint Spraying & Coating applications, maintaining aircraft in the Aviation industry, and restoring historical structures. Blast cleaning methods like Airblast (dry and wet sand-blasting types) are popular. Companies like Midwest Finishing Systems and Clemco Industries Corp. Provide sandblasting machines. Environmental concerns, such as wastewater disposal and noise pollution, are growing issues. New blasting types, control systems, and tank capacities are being developed to address these challenges. Electroplating and pre-treatment processes also rely on abrasive blasting. Communication and training are essential for efficient operation. Increasing industrialization in metropolitan areas and the demands of industries like aerospace further fuel the market's growth.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This abrasive blasting equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Manufacturing

1.2 Construction and maintenance 1.3 Others



2.1 Semi automatic

2.2 Automatic 2.3 Manual



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Manufacturing-

Abrasive blasting is a crucial process in metal manufacturing, used for smoothing rough surfaces and removing burrs. Key industries, such as automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, foundry, and rail, rely heavily on abrasive blasting equipment for surface finishing and peening. The automotive industry's growth, driven by increasing disposable income and declining crude oil prices, will boost demand for these machines. Applications include vehicle manufacturing, refurbishing used vehicles, and restoring various structures like trolleys, antique cars, tanks, and railway carriages. Overall, the expanding automotive market and various applications will fuel the demand for abrasive blasting equipment in the foreseeable future.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Sandblasting Media Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand in automotive, construction, and shipbuilding industries for surface preparation and cleaning. Key players are focusing on eco-friendly and efficient media types, like glass beads and garnet. Meanwhile, the Global Blast Furnaces Market is witnessing growth due to rising steel production, particularly in developing regions. Innovations in furnace technology to enhance energy efficiency and reduce emissions are also contributing to market expansion, with Asia-Pacific leading the demand.

Research Analysis

The Abrasive Blasting Equipment Market encompasses various techniques such as graffiti removal, surface preparation for manufacturing sectors, marine maintenance, and more. These methods include wet blasting, shot blasting, vacuum blasting, centrifugal blasting, soda blasting, steel grit blasting, bristle blasting, pencil blasting, bead blasting, and manual abrasive blasting. Abrasive materials used range from Aluminum oxide, Silica sand, Glass beads, Plastic media, and high-pressure water. The market caters to diverse industries like the Petrochemical industry, with direct sales (OEMs), sales through distributors, and sales through online channels. Cost-effective solutions and advanced technology drive the market's growth. Techniques like sandblasting and abrasive material blasting are essential for efficient surface preparation. Other methods like wet blasting and vacuum blasting offer advantages such as reduced dust and improved efficiency.

Market Research Overview

Abrasive blasting is a versatile industrial process used for cleaning and preparing surfaces for various applications. It involves the use of high-velocity abrasive particles to remove unwanted deposits, rust, paint, and other surface contaminants. The process can be carried out using different types of blasting equipment such as sandblasting machines, shot blasting, wet blasting, vacuum blasting, centrifugal blasting, soda blasting, steel grit blasting, bristle blasting, pencil blasting, bead blasting, and more. The market for abrasive blasting equipment caters to various industries including manufacturing sectors, automobile sector, marine maintenance, graffiti removal, petrochemicals, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, and automotive. Equipment sizes range from less than 1000 L to above 3000 L, with options for portable/mobile and stationary/fixed systems. Abrasive materials used include Aluminum oxide, Silica sand, Glass beads, Plastic media, Corn Cob Grit, Silicon Carbide, and more. Environmental regulations, high pressure, workplace safety standards, cost, noise emissions, and dust are significant factors influencing the market. Applications include commercial development, cleaning surfaces, coal sag removal, preserving national monuments, and restoration. Industries like aircraft maintenance, cast iron, fiberglass, wood, acrylic, and paint spraying & coating also utilize abrasive blasting equipment.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Manufacturing



Construction And Maintenance

Others

Type



Semi Automatic



Automatic

Manual

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio