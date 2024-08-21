Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Global Mobile Device Market Share Report: Apple Iphone Leads Globally (51%), Followed By Samsung, Huawei, & Xiaomi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 10 million mobile apps (including apps deemed delisted) and nearly 20 billion in-app open programmatic advertising impressions in June 2024 to compile the research in this series; Apple iPhone, Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo represent top five mobile devices in the APAC region, according to Pixalate's estimates

London, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Global Mobile Device Market Share Report . In addition to the Global report, Pixalate also released North America , APAC , EMEA , and LATAM versions of the report.

The report provides a market analysis of the top mobile devices based on open programmatic ad traffic across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) in June 2024.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 10 million mobile apps (including apps deemed delisted) and over 22 billion in-app open programmatic advertising impressions in June 2024 to compile the research in this series. Market share of voice (SOV) is determined by the percentage of open programmatic ads sold that are associated with specific device types within each region, as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings:



Apple iPhone: Based on open programmatic advertising SOV, Apple iPhone holds the largest global market share at 51%, maintaining dominance since July 2022. This represents a 6% YoY increase from Q2 2023 (49%)

Apple iPhone ranks No. 1 in North America (70%) and EMEA (41%), APAC (33%), and LATAM (29%)

Samsung has the second-largest global share at 16% SOV, but its share has declined 6% YoY from Q2 2023 (17%)

Samsung is No. 4 in APAC (12%), No. 2 in EMEA (16%), LATAM (20%), and North America (16%)

Huawei: Ranks third globally with 6.3% SOV, decreasing slightly from 6.9% in Q2 2023. Xiaomi: Holds the fourth position with 5.9% SOV, reaching its peak at 8% in Q1 2024 before declining

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Mobile Device Market Share Reports, reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

