CSX Finalizes Early Labor Agreements, Securing Wage Increases And Enhanced Benefits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced today that the railroad has reached tentative agreements on new five-year collective bargaining agreements with the Communications Union (TCU), the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), and General Committee of Adjustment GO-049 of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division (SMART-TD), representing train service employees on the Northern Mid-Atlantic District territory of the CSX system.



“I want to recognize the labor leaders who have stepped up to serve the best interests of their members and our employees in getting these historic deals done well in advance of their contracts even coming open for negotiation,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer.“CSX and our labor partners understand our employees don't want to wait several years for their next pay raise. We thank the organizations for working with us to demonstrate that our ONE CSX culture and values aren't just words, they are our collective path forward to an improved experience for both our employees and customers. We have also reached out to our other labor partners and look forward to promptly reaching agreements for all CSX union employees patterned on these same terms.”

The tentative agreements, which are subject to ratification by the unions' membership at CSX, come more than four months before the current collective agreements become amendable under the federal Railway Labor Act. Terms include average wage increases of 3.5% per year over five years and improvements in paid vacation and health care. These tentative agreements cover approximately 25% of CSX's front-line union workforce.

Additional details will be shared during the unions' ratification processes.

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at Like us on Facebook ( ) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter ( ).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397