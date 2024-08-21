Air Methods Receives Workato's Customer Impact Award For Excellence In Enterprise Integration And Orchestration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Testament to Air Methods' commitment to further improving operational efficiencies

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical services provider, announced today that it has been awarded the Customer Impact Award from Workato, the leading enterprise orchestration platform, in recognition of its commitment to setting a higher standard for enterprise orchestration and integration.

“We are thrilled to receive the Customer Impact Award from Workato," said Air Methods CEO JaeLynn Williams. "This recognition underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the safety and efficiency of our operations."

In 2024, Air Methods integrated Workato into its efforts to optimize operational efficiency and seamlessly integrate maintenance and backend systems, ensuring full compliance with FAA regulations. This integration further empowered Air Methods' dispatchers to keep pilots informed about equipment status in real-time, enabling quicker and more effective emergency medical services.

“The rapid success of this initiative can be attributed to the close collaboration between our Safety and IT teams, and the support of Workato,” said Air Methods Interim SVP of Safety Doug Downey.“The Safety team's clear vision coupled with an iterative approach to prioritizing and achieving outcomes, enabled the project to be successfully delivered.”

In January, Air Methods began using Workato to develop initial SMS processes, achieving a live implementation within just a few months. Currently, Air Methods is in the process of migrating additional SMS processes into Workato, which is expected to further reduce costs and enhance long-term capabilities. These efforts reflect Air Methods' ongoing commitment to safety and operational excellence.

“Congratulations to Air Methods for winning the Customer Impact Award for Employee Experience at this year's Automate Conference,” said Dan Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success and Technical Services at Workato.“Air Methods has seamlessly integrated maintenance and backend systems for FAA compliance and seen a 25 percent increase in Safety and Correction Action Reports because of the speed in orchestrating these processes using Workato."

Workato was selected by Air Methods for its ability to meet the technical demands essential for swift and efficient business operations, such as the capability to build, deliver, and enhance workflows and applications, and support the Safety Management System (SMS) both in the short and long term. Likewise, Workato provided Air Methods the ability to consolidate data across these processes, ensuring streamlined operations and providing advanced security features to keep data and processes secure.

This award highlights Air Methods' role as an industry leader in adopting innovative solutions that drive significant operational impact, setting a new benchmark for excellence in air medical services. For more information about Air Methods and its commitment to excellence in clinical education, please visit airmethods.com .

About Air Methods

Air Methods ) is the nation's leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

About Workato:

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 2,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Nextdoor, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Storm Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media:

