Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend
Date
8/21/2024 5:30:56 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca energy Group Inc. (“ Orca ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common voting Share (" Class A Shares ") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (" Class B Shares ") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on October 14 , 2024 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on September 30, 2024.
About Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.
For further information please contact:
Jay Lyons
Chief Executive Officer
...
+44-20 8434 2643
Lisa Mitchell
Chief Financial Officer
...
+44-20 8434 2643
For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
...
+44-20 8434 2643
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108587039
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.