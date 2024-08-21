New Leadership, Shared Excellence: Merryvale Vineyards Welcomes Jean Hoefliger As Consulting Winemaker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Crawford and Jean Hoefliger

ST. HELENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merryvale Vineyards , nestled in the heart of the Napa Valley is embarking on a new chapter of excellence, and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Hot on the heels of recent acquisitions that have expanded its vineyard portfolio to encompass four estates across the valley, it proudly announces the appointment of Jean Hoefliger as its new Consulting Winemaker, alongside Jeff Crawford stepping into the role of Head Winemaker.The Schlatter family have made a very clear decision to bring Merryvale to new heights. Besides the prestigious Profile estate, they have made three additional acquisitions for their single vineyard series: Altezia, the highest altitude Napa Valley vineyard on Mt. Veeder; Peridot, a north-facing mountain vineyard also on Mt. Veeder; and Berry Lane in Coombsville.The convergence of these developments sets the stage for a thrilling journey of shared expertise and innovation. With over 25 years of mastery in the wine industry, Jean Hoefliger brings a depth of knowledge and a passion for crafting wines that authentically express their terroir. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for Merryvale, aligning with its commitment to excellence and quest to produce wines that resonate with a true sense of place."I am honored to join the talented team at Merryvale Vineyards as the Consulting Winemaker," expressed Hoefliger. "Together, we will continue to produce exceptional wines that showcase the unique characteristics of our vineyards and region."René Schlatter, Proprietor, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of Jean's arrival and the shared Swiss heritage that further strengthens their bond. "Jean's unparalleled experience and passion for winemaking will undoubtedly elevate the quality of our wines and enhance the overall experience for our customers."Working in tandem with Jean Hoefliger, Jeff Crawford brings nearly two decades of dedication to Merryvale Family of Wines. "Working alongside Jean Hoefliger as our Consulting Winemaker is a tremendous honor," Crawford remarked. "His global perspective and innovative approach to winemaking will complement our longstanding commitment to quality and tradition at Merryvale."As we look to the future, the Schlatter family is excited by the collaborative leadership of Jean Hoefliger and Jeff Crawford. Cheers to the exciting journey ahead!About Merryvale Vineyards - Founded in 1983, Merryvale Vineyards is the quintessential St. Helena destination. Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, Merryvale employs sustainable farming practices and superior standards in the vineyards and winery to ensure that the wines live up to their full potential. Merryvale's portfolio boasts complex, balanced and classic wines that are truly reflective of the region's terroir. The main varieties include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc. Helmed by the Schlatter family for over 30 years, Merryvale has established deep roots with ownership of sustainably farmed estate vineyards: the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena; 17 acres on Mt. Veeder and now 13 acres in Coombsville. The Merryvale Tasting Room is open daily for tasting from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required; more information can be found at .

Rachael Kroneder

Merryvale

+1 707-968-3416

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.