Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, (the“Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National (the“Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.23 per share, payable September 23, 2024 to of record on September 13, 2024. The Company's Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 20, 2024.



Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 27 branches and 2 loan production offices.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811 Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811