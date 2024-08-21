Star-Studded Lineup Of 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians To Take Part In Inaugural Pink Awards In Toronto On Nov. 7, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elliot Page, Jeremy Dutcher, Latoya Nugent, Marie-Philip Poulin, Rufus Wainwright, Salah Bachir and Queen Priyanka will celebrate the 2024 Pink Awards

PTP Pink Awards

The PTP Pink Awards will honour trailblazing community changemakers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP), one of the world's longest-running 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations, announced the inaugural Pink Awards recognizing community achievements in Canada. The first-of-its-kind national recognition event will feature prominent 2SLGBTQIA+ celebrities and activists (champions) paying-it-forward to honour Canadian community organizations and individuals (changemakers) making a difference. All champions and their charities will be highlighted in a content series and recognized at the gala event on November 7, 2024 in Toronto.The 2024 Pink Awards will be hosted by Queen Priyanka, the drag pop superstar and Canada's Drag Race winner. Participants include: actor/writer/producer Elliot Page, professional hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin, activist Latoya Nugent, and musicians Rufus Wainwright, and Jeremy Dutcher. The Champions will attend the positively queer gala at the Globe and Mail Centre to present awards to their selected charities in recognition of the amazing work these recipient charities have done for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Longtime philanthropist and activist Salah Bachir will be honoured with a Legacy Award during the celebrations. Musicians Rufus Wainwright, Jeremy Dutcher and Katie Tupper will perform at the event, offering attendees a chance to join in the celebration during the awards ceremony.“This is about recognizing and celebrating 2SLGBTQIA+ people and organizations that bring positive change in our communities. says David Walberg, Executive Director and CEO.“Our mission at Pink Triangle Press is to inspire people to engage and make change, and we are committed to telling their stories and recognizing their contributions, culminating in a celebratory evening of pure queer joy. Our champions, all incredibly accomplished, are paying it forward – sharing their time, talent and profile to make sure we all know more about these charities and their powerful commitment to our communities.”In collaboration with media sponsors Bell Media and The Globe and Mail, PTP will create and distribute a multimedia series to profile and highlight the work of the 5 champions and their respective changemakers. This announcement is the latest initiative launched by PTP, which recently published its first PTP Pink Paper , an in-depth report highlighting the current state of 2SLGBTQIA+ representation on Canadian screens in the film, television, streaming and video gaming industries.The event, sponsored by DECIEM: The Abnormal Beauty Company with a presenting partnership with BMO, will be a Canadian first. A few sponsorship opportunities remain.About Pink Triangle Press:Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtra Magazine and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press also operates travel site Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of“Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.”For media inquiries, please contact:Nat Foote (She/They), rock-it promotions, ...Kate Urquhart (She/Her), rock-it promotions, ...

Mitchell Cheeseman

Pink Triangle Press

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.