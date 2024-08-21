Valvoline Inc. To Participate In Goldman Sachs' 31St Annual Global Retailing Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV ), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that the company will be participating in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs' 31st Annual Global Retailing on Thursday, September 5, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV ), is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our

core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 2,000 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and the Company's franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be a eleven-time winner of the BEST Award

for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur

and Franchise Times . To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc .

Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM customers annually

