Ocean Power Technologies To Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results On September 16, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2025 first quarter results for the period ended July 31, 2024 after the closes on Monday September 16, 2024.



CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss OPT's results will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO will host the call.



The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.

Live webcast: Webcast | Ocean Power Technologies FY2025 Q1 Earnings Conference Call (choruscall.com)

Call Replay: Call replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13748550. Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the OPT investor relations section of its website

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit .





