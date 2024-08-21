Crown Castle To Present At The Bank Of America 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Executive Vice President and Chief Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the of America 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live webcast and presentation for the will be available on Crown Castle's website at , where it will also be archived for replay.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit .

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050