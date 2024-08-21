Velvet Caviar Launches Limited-Edition Beetlejuice Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IT'S SHOWTIME! Velvet Caviar , the female-founded tech accessory brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is excited to announce the launch of their new "Beetlejuice" collection. The limited-edition collaboration fuses fashion, tech, and pop culture – perfect for any "Beetlejuice" fan and just in time for the highly-anticipated sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" releasing only in theatres and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024.

Known for merging the worlds of tech and fashion through design and innovation, Velvet Caviar is committed to offering a fresh selection of new releases with dependable quality and protection. Their signature, best-selling cases were reimagined to feature nods to classic "Beetlejuice" motifs and colorways, along with quotes from the original 1988 film.

The Beetlejuice x Velvet Caviar collection will feature five unique iPhone and Samsung Galaxy compatible phone cases (including one that glows in the dark!) along with an arsenal of accessories including MagSafe battery packs, wallets and AirPod cases. They'll also be offering an exclusive collectable box of the entire collection for purchase.

The new "Beetlejuice" collection is now available at velvetcaviar with prices ranging from $25 - $65 . For more information follow Velvet Caviar on Facebook ,

Instagram

and TikTo .

ABOUT VELVET CAVIAR

Velvet Caviar launched in February of 2014 from the founder Michelle Aran's bedroom in NYC, coining the phrase "Pretty Yet Protective" as the tagline. Within months, the brand became a viral sensation across social media as people everywhere fell in love with their never-before-seen phone cases. Since then, they have grown into an amazing fashion tech accessories brand based in Brooklyn, NY where they work consistently to release new styles and drops every month of phone cases & accessories such as phone grips, charms, air pod cases, battery packs and so much more!

The brand is proud to share their passion with over one million customers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

