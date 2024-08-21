Human Longevity, Inc. Completes An Upsized $39.8M Series B Financing To Expand Its Precision 100+ Longevity Care Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), with over 10 years as a longevity focused company, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $39.8M Series B round led by TVM Capital Healthcare with participation from new and existing investors, including Panacea Venture and Emerging Partners.

The funding will be used to invest in HLI's artificial intelligence risk and recommendation platform, new longevity focused technologies and services, and new expansion sites globally.

Founded in 2013, with a group of pioneers in the precision medicine field, HLI has made significant research and development progress in the longevity field.

In 2020, the company published groundbreaking research in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrating the integration of whole-genome sequencing, comprehensive metabolomics, and advanced imaging to identify significant health risk.

As result of our research, we have created a 100+ Longevity care membership program to identify early stages of the major age-related health diseases, with the goal to increase healthspan and extend lifespan through the company's clinical care team and data platform.



The 100+ Longevity Care program leverages precision medicine health data, clinical care, and targeted interventions, the program focuses on reducing biological age.

Key components include whole genome sequencing, whole-body and brain MRI, comprehensive cardiac evaluation, body composition analysis, advanced blood biomarkers, and wearables.

Accurate and proven personalized health data will be the primary driver for science backed precision medicine.

Early detection of health risks is a cornerstone of proactive healthcare and will not only save millions of lives but will also significantly reduce healthcare costs in the future.

By identifying potential issues at their inception, individuals can take timely steps to prevent or manage serious conditions.

HLI's clinical care team has successfully diagnosed early-stage conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and metabolic diseases.

Guided by these findings, personalized programs are created for our members to optimize health and mitigate chronic disease risks.

Year around membership in HLI's 100+ Longevity Care program is the foundational platform for the practice of empowering individuals to achieve peak living and extend their longevity.

With advanced health assessment centers in San Francisco and San Diego, and future planned locations, including in Europe, Asia, Saudi Arabia and the surrounding GCC countries, HLI is poised to lead the industry in longevity care.



Human Longevity, Inc.

Built by the pioneers of the human genome sequencing effort since 2013, Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement, on a mission to discover and harness the technological and biological interventions that amplify span of life, health, & high-performance.

Human Longevity, Inc. is committed to accelerating living to 100+ by revolutionizing the landscape of the current system of "sickcare" to true "healthcare". By continually adding and analyzing our client's health data, we are transforming treatment from a reactive practice to one that is proactive, preventative, and personalized.

Human Longevity, Inc.



