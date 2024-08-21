Transmedics To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 22Nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TransMedics Group, ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX ), a medical company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 22nd Annual Global Healthcare at the Marriott Marquis New York. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at . The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

